Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.64

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 141403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

