Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $11.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 60.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 65.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

