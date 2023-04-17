Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,215 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

