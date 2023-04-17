P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Up 791.8% in March

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 791.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIIIW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,736. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC raised its position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

