Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down to $38.55

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $37.45. Ovintiv shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 505,261 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

