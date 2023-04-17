Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 4.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 43,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 281,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

