Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.13 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Organovo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.