Oppenheimer Trims Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Target Price to $7.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Backblaze Price Performance

Backblaze stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 37,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,590. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 63.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

