Oppenheimer Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $304.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.52.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.05. 1,277,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,970. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $290.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

