Oppenheimer Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $79.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

