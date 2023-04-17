Onfolio’s (ONFO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Onfolio Price Performance

ONFO remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Onfolio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.