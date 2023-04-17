One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
One Stop Systems Trading Down 1.0 %
One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 4.13. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.88.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
