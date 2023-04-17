Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $11.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

OLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782 in the last ninety days. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. Research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

