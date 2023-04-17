Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Short Interest Update

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Olaplex stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

