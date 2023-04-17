NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.71 or 0.99999730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002219 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

