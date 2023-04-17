NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $268.09. 12,548,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,341,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.30. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.