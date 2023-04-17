Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NVEI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 842,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,301. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

