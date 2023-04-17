Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUMV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.44. 56,503 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.