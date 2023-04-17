Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 562,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nuvectis Pharma

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.