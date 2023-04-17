Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 4.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NTR traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. 303,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,217. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.