Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Apr 17th, 2023

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,133. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $630.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

