Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,133. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $630.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

