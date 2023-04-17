Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 1,091,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,941. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 58.67%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 367,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 251,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

