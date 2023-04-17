Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $13.18. 536,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,904. The firm has a market cap of $625.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 58.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 701,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 591,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 445,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

