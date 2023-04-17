NULS One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.85 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $2.85 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,932,332 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

