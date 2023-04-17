Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $84.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
NYSE:NVS opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
