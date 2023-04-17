Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $84.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

