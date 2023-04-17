Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Down to $87.92

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.92, but opened at $84.50. Northern Trust shares last traded at $83.04, with a volume of 616,464 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Northern Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

