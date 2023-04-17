North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 499.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Stock Performance
Shares of North Bay Resources stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 231,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,205. North Bay Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North Bay Resources (NBRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.