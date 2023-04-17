NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 5,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 63,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
