NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $367.74 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $370.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

