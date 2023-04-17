NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) is Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,983 shares during the period. NETSTREIT comprises 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $89,000.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.76. 250,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,790. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

