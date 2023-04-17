Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $38.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. Neoen has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOSPF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Neoen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

