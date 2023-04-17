Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Navient Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Sherborne Investors Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

