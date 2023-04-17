National Instruments’ (NATI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 1,594,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,710,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

