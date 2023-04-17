National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
Institutional Trading of National CineMedia
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.