National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.