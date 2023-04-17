Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Invests $28.64 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,638,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 8.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.55.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,537,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $565.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

