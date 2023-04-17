MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTY. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.