MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTY. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

