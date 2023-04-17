MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $574.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $549.00 to $574.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $565.11.

MSCI stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $538.13. 250,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,511. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.80. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

