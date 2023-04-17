MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $574.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $549.00 to $574.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $565.11.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $537.50. The stock had a trading volume of 227,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.04 and its 200-day moving average is $498.80. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

