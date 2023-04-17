Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

MSI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.20. The company had a trading volume of 138,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,378. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $292.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

