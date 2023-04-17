Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.25. 1,167,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

