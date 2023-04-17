Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,639. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

