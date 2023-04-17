Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 528.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.71. 369,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,844. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.