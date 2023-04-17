Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VSS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,969. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

