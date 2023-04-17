Morgan Stanley Trims Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Target Price to $85.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 856,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

