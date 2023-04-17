Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $23.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Victory Capital from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 222,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $201.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

