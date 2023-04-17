Morgan Stanley Raises BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $22.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

BSIG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,630. The firm has a market cap of $972.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 132.90%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

