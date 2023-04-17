Morgan Stanley Boosts WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $6.50

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of WisdomTree stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 493,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,473. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $952.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

