Morgan Stanley Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $45.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. 9,723,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Insider Activity

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $305,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.