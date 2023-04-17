Morgan Stanley Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $45.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %
Citigroup stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. 9,723,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $305,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
