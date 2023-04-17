Montis Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.41. The company had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.