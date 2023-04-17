Montis Financial LLC Invests $220,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,541. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

